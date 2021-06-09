5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.18. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 191,476 shares trading hands.

VNP has been the topic of several research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$249.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

