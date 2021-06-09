5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.18. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 191,476 shares trading hands.
VNP has been the topic of several research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$249.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71.
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697.
About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
