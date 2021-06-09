$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to announce sales of $62.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.99 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $103.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $285.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $299.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $363.93 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $390.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.98. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $131,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,578 shares of company stock worth $2,239,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

