6,716 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $679.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,270. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $663.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

