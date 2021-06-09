70,623 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 734,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

