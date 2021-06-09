7,864 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $137.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

