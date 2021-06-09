7,973 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $135.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.14. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

