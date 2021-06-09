7,994 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total transaction of $4,916,964.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 351,720 shares of company stock valued at $101,587,018 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $6.82 on Wednesday, hitting $327.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,529. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

