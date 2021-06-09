7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.31

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,673,891 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £36.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.31.

About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

