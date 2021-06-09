88mph Hits Market Capitalization of $17.94 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.83 or 0.00131581 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $17.94 million and approximately $180,533.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00907616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.15 or 0.08943349 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,348 coins and its circulating supply is 367,282 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

