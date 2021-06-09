908 Devices Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MASS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 16th

908 Devices’ (NASDAQ:MASS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 16th. 908 Devices had issued 6,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

