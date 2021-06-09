$91.34 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post $91.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.93 million to $91.60 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $79.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $392.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $393.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $428.78 million, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $431.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $1,026,113 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.