A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.94

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.94 and traded as low as C$36.77. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.95, with a volume of 9,448 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.94. The company has a market cap of C$538.94 million and a PE ratio of 23.36.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.