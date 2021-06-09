A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $130,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,728 shares of company stock worth $10,284,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

