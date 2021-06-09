ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ABB were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in ABB by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 144,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 377,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 216,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.