AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,085 shares.The stock last traded at $24.24 and had previously closed at $24.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

