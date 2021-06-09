Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up to $41.15

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.15, but opened at $42.75. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 4,323 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $2,951,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 329,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

