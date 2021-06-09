ABM Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,557 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,783% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABM. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

