Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.56.
ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.