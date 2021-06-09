Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.