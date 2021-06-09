Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
ASO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
