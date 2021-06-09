Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

ASO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

