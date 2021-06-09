Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 100,488 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,909 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 100,488 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $35,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 39,618 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 437.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 33.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,813 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

