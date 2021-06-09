Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 156,465 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Sleep Number worth $39,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Sleep Number by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In related news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.