Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Sonos worth $50,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock worth $6,545,629 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

