Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,007 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $41,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

