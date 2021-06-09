Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 53,289 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 53,289 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Waters worth $69,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Waters by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Waters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Waters by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $323.09 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $326.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.