Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $40.90 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 773.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $40,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $561.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.17 and a 52 week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

