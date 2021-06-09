Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,762 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.77% of Kforce worth $32,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,793 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,050 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

