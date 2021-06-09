Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pool worth $45,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $440.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $244.91 and a 12-month high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.