Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.93. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.86, with a volume of 3,981 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADN. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The firm has a market cap of C$314.72 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.49.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

