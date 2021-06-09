Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

ACXIF stock remained flat at $$173.50 on Wednesday. Acciona has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.62.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

