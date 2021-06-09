AceD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $510.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $122,503.84 and approximately $510.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 122.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

