Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 505,183 shares.The stock last traded at $17.81 and had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $881.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. On average, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $208,444.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

