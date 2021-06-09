Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,452,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,544 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

