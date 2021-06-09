adbank (ADB) Price Tops $0.0021

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. adbank has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $33,277.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.93 or 0.00907344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.08922912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049250 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

