AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.85 or 0.00917160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.53 or 0.09045190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049592 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

