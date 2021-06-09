Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,547 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,156 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Adobe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.30. 40,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.81. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.37 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.