Adshares (ADS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $94,154.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $94,154.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,874 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

