Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $12.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.31. 5,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.38. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.34 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

