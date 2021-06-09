Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,284 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,330. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.