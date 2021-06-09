Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 177.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.11% of Snap-on worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $244.96. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,483. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

