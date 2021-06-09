Advisory Research Inc. Sells 283,596 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,596 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. 65,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,673,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13. The company has a market cap of $606.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

