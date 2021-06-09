aelf Price Tops $0.24 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $128.42 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00111202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00891609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049372 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.