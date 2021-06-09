Aena S.M.E.’s (ANNSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E. stock remained flat at $$169.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.96. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

