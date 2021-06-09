Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) & Graham (NYSE:GHC) Head to Head Contrast

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Graham has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Graham and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 1 4 0 2.80

Afya has a consensus target price of $30.55, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than Graham.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 15.55% 6.05% 3.49% Afya 22.99% 11.73% 7.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graham and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.89 billion 1.14 $300.36 million N/A N/A Afya $233.20 million 10.35 $56.66 million $0.61 42.48

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Afya.

Summary

Afya beats Graham on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, including a business school, a higher education institution, and an online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine; and two French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides social media marketing solutions; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; cybersecurity training solutions; digital advertising services; and power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies. The company also owns and operates 11 restaurants; and engages in automobile dealerships business. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses; and develops and sells digital and printed medical content. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 24 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 19 operating units and five approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

