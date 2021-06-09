Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.86. Agenus shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 29,718 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. Analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 345,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777.

