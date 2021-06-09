Agilent Technologies (A) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A):

5/28/2021 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agilent’s fiscal second-quarter results were driven by strong growth across all regions served and end-markets. Further, growth in the LSAG segment contributed well. Strong momentum across ACG and DGG segments was also a positive. Notably, growth in the pharmaceutical market on solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is continuously benefiting the company. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms is another positive. The company’s focus on aligning investments toward growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches is a tailwind. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, COVID-19-led disruptions and currency headwinds remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions and higher expenses remain serious risks.”

5/26/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $148.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

5/3/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,720. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

