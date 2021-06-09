Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

A stock opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

