Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.37

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.37 and last traded at $140.03, with a volume of 14026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

