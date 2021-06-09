Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.32 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

