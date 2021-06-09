Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 25,686 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.38.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

