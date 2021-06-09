Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 304.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

ODFL opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.26. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.